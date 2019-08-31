Don’t Knock Tourism; It Brings More than Just Money

A month or so ago, Ekaterina Rybolovleva, the 27 year-old daughter of Russian magnate Dmitry Rybolovlev, announced she will begin developing a 10,000 square meter resort on the Island of Skorpios.

She had purchased the business group that has a long-term lease to the 300,000 square meter (74 acres for Americans) island from Athina Roussel, the grand daughter of the famous Greek ship-owner Aristotle Onassis.

The island belonged to the Onassis Foundation established by the eponymous ship owner. The young Ms. Rybolovleva …