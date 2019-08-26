New Democracy’s Costas Bakoyannis Sworn in As Athens’ Mayor

ATHENS – Continuing a family dynasty, New Democracy’s Costas Bakoyannis, was sworn in on Aug. 25 as the Mayor of Athens after winning the seat in June 3 elections, a month before his uncle, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, won the Prime Minister’s office.

Bakoyannis, 41, until now regional governor of Central Greece, was elected mayor with an overwhelming 65.25 percent of the vote before the July 7 snap elections that saw a further rousting of the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA that was swept out of office.

Just before being elected, he told Kathimerini that is vision for Athens, which had been led by George Kaminis, was to make it a livable place and that he would cooperate with the private sector to make it happen, a turnaround from its grimy, dirty image.

The capital, Athens, is the second city which Bakoyannis will lead as mayor. He was elected mayor of the town of Karpenissi, in central Greece, the hometown of his late father, Pavlos Bakoyannis, murdered by the Nov. 17 terrorist group that is a darling of SYRIZA’s hardcore.

His mother, Dora Bakoyannis, mayor of Athens from 2003-2007 a former foreign minister and now a New Democracy MP, attended the ceremony. She is the oldest sister of the Prime Minister.