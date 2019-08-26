US Secretary of State Pompeo Mulls Athens Visit

Stepping up its military plans for Greece, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly will come to Athens Oct. 6-7 to approve a one-year extension to the defense pact between the countries that allows use of Souda Bay on Crete for the US Navy.
It’s not final yet, said Kathimerini, with details yet to be worked out but with the US keen on having a bigger military presence in Greece, set in motion ironically by the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA that had been anti-American before taking office.
New Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis wants to further tighten the ties and hopes to meet President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United
Pompeo’s visit to Athens was discussed by Mitsotakis and US House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey at the Maximos Mansion in Athens.
That was also attended by US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt where the paper said the extension to the defense agreement was discussed, which requires only minor details and is done almost automatically.
But this visit gives the new government a chance to talk with Pompeo, a key advisor to Trump, and discuss a broader alliance that could see the US take on a much bigger military role in Greece at the same time Turkey is stepping up provocations in the Aegean.
So , Pompeo”..Lucky Luciano” of the U.S crime family, just blackmailed Greece to join him in breaking all International laws of the Seas, and U.N. charter and use oil as a tool of war to support economic, political, and military warfare against Iran ..who is not an enemy of Greece or the rest of the world ..only the U.S and Israel! Importantly Pompeo demanded Greece to as they are told ..or be labeled a :State Sponsor of Terrorism”..subjecting the starving Greek economy and people under Austerity ..with Neo Nazi economic warfare!
Mistotakis is planning to makes Pompeo his partner in the East Med Energy Partnership Act ..which only benefits Israel and U.S ..in taking control of the economic, political, and military sovereignty of Greece ..to now acknowledge war criminals and mobsters waging war with the world
So far, Mistotaiis supports economic, political and military warfare against Venezuela, Iran,and Syria by C.I.A mobsters Pompeo and Ahepan Robert Menendez,considered genocidal war crimes against the people of those countries by starving them and their economies, like they did to Greece in 2008, just to remove an elected leader, who does not hand over their country to mobsters, and replace him with one like Mistotakis who does!
Therefore, until Mistotakis and his ruling party with U;S and Nato bases leave Greece, I will no longer vacation in Greece, or buy any made in Greece products, like I do almost every year!
They are not Greeks..but mobsters