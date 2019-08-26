US Secretary of State Pompeo Mulls Athens Visit

Stepping up its military plans for Greece, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly will come to Athens Oct. 6-7 to approve a one-year extension to the defense pact between the countries that allows use of Souda Bay on Crete for the US Navy.

It’s not final yet, said Kathimerini, with details yet to be worked out but with the US keen on having a bigger military presence in Greece, set in motion ironically by the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA that had been anti-American before taking office.

New Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis wants to further tighten the ties and hopes to meet President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United

Pompeo’s visit to Athens was discussed by Mitsotakis and US House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey at the Maximos Mansion in Athens.

That was also attended by US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt where the paper said the extension to the defense agreement was discussed, which requires only minor details and is done almost automatically.

But this visit gives the new government a chance to talk with Pompeo, a key advisor to Trump, and discuss a broader alliance that could see the US take on a much bigger military role in Greece at the same time Turkey is stepping up provocations in the Aegean.