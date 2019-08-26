Katerina Stefanidi a Candidate for IAAF Athletes Commission

Greek Olympic gold medallist and world pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi is among 15 candidates nominated for the six places on the IAAF Athletes Commission.

All athletes accredited to the IAAF World Athletics Championship in Doha will have the right to vote in the elections for the Commission, which will be held from September 29 until October 3.

The Athletes Commission acts as a liaison between athletes and the IAAF, ensuring that they participate in the decision-making process, under reforms approved in December 2016.