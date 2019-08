ATHENS – The Monday edition of Athens dailies at a glance:

DIΜΟΚRΑΤΙΑ: Dourou – The black sheep

ELEFTHEROS TYPOS: Who is entitled to pension at the age of 56-62

EFIMERIDA TON SYNTAKTON: Keeping records

ΤΑ ΝΕΑ: Everything to be open on Sundays

ΕSΤΙΑ: The Greek flag all over the world

ΝΑFTEMPORIKI: Seeking to find room for 1 billion euro debt relief