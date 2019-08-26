Draft Law on Growth to be Submitted for Public Consultation

ATHENS – The government is planning to table the draft law on growth in parliament over the next days. The draft law is expected to be submitted for public consultation on Monday.

The aim of the draft law is to accelerate growth by simplifying and accelerating business licensing through the removal of administrative constraints, faster appraisal of investment proposals with outsourcing while provisions for changing the bankruptcy code will also be included.

The growth draft law along with the second tax bill at the end of the month are expected to contribute to the change of narration in the European capitals.