PM to Emphasise Programme for Growth in Meetings With EU Leaders, Aide Says

The message that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis intends to relay in upcoming meetings with German Chancellor Angela Merkel next Thursday and his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte on September 2-3 is that Greece is returning to normality and has left the crisis behind it, a government source said on Sunday.

He also pointed to the agreement reached during Mitsotakis’ meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron concerning Greece’s return to economic normality through an investment-friendly plan for growth and the prime minister’s focus on a return to normality in the day-to-day life of the Greeks.

“Simply the fact that the prime minister carried out a one-day trip to Paris – a trip lasting seven hours in total – and then went to Mati at 9:00 the next morning is indicative of his philosophy of government,” the aide said. He noted that the prime minister was informing everyone he talked with in Europe that Greece has exited both the economic crisis and the populist crisis,while emphasising his determination to proceed with a strict implementation of the programme on which he was elected, in order to generate growth, new jobs and to promote front-loaded reforms for the recovery of the country and a lean, efficient state.

The unveiling of the government’s draft development bill for public consultation on Monday and a second tax bill due to be ready in late September, in accordance with the updated government plan, will help change the narrative in European capitals, the aide noted.

During his meeting with the German chancellor, Mitsotakis will outline his plan for growth, which will include lowering taxation for businesses to 24 pct in 2019 and 20 pct in 2020. These measures will be in the draft bill to be tabled in September, after the impact on state revenues of recent favourable measures for debt has become apparent. According to the aide, the prime minister considers that the implementation of an investment-friendly development plan will strengthen the government’s arguments for lowering primary surplus targets, since the target for this year has not changed.