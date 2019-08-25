Athens Newspaper Headlines

ATHENS – The Sunday edition of Athens’ dailies at a glance:

AVGHI: A modern party, modern Left

DIMOKRATIA: Upheavals in the military. Sweeping changes and transfers

Documento: Without ministers but with Mareva

ELEFTHEROS TYPOS: Wage increases through contributions

ETHNOS: The two trump cards for new pensions

KATHIMERINI: The five tax cuts that have been ‘locked in’ for 2020

NEA SELIDA: Greece-France unshakeable alliance

Real News: Suspicious movements by Erdogan in the Aegean

PROTO THEMA: This is the new electoral system

TO PARON: No to a ‘haircut’ of non-performing loans!

TO VIMA: Everything about investments