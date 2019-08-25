Mostly sunny on Monday, with a possibility of showers from the afternoon. Winds northerly, reaching up to 6 Beaufort in eastern parts of the country and 7 Beaufort in the Aegean.

Temperatures will be between 18C and 38C in northern Greece, from 22C to 39C in western Greece, between 21C and 37C in the eastern mainland and from 23C to 37C on the islands of the Aegean.

Sunny in Attica, with northerly winds of up to 7 Beaufort and temperatures between 26C and 36C. Sunny in Thessaloniki, clouding over in the afternoon, with temperatures at 25-35C.