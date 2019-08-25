Civil Aviation Authority NOTAM Bans Helicopter Flights at Galatas Crash Site

A NOTAM issued by the Civil Aviation Authority on Saturday has forbidden helicopter flights, including landings and take-offs, in the Galata region while an investigation into the recent fatal helicopter crash between Galatas and Poros is underway.

The NOTAM bans flights in the region for three months, except for those by state services (ambulance, armed forces etc), as the search to discover the precise cause of the accident is underway. If the investigation is not completed in that time, a new NOTAM will be issued.