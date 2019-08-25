One killed, Two Injured in Fight at Moria Refugee Camp Unit for Unaccompanied Minors

An 15-year-old Afghan boy, an unaccompanied minor, has killed one of his compatriots and injured two others in a fight that broke out at the unit for unaccompanied juveniles in the Moria refugee and migrant camp.

The incident occurred at around midnight on Saturday when the boy attacked a group of other Afghan teens with a knife, killing one boy, seriously injuring a second and inflicting less serious injuries on a third. The cause of the fight is not yet known.

There are currently 600 minors staying in the camp’s reception area for unaccompanied minors, which is designed to house up to 160.