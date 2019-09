The images the average American holds of Greeks changes literally from day to day. These ever-evolving set of ideas draw upon the entire historical and cultural experience of the Hellenes. The lasting power of these images varies considerably. Yet, having said all that, how Elvis Presley became – if only briefly – a Greek God is one of the most unique of all such characterizations to date.

Nineteen fifty-six was Elvis Presley’s breakout year. “For Elvis Presley, 1956 was a year …