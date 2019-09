Afelia, red wine marinated pork with coriander seeds, is a classic Cypriot dish. While marinating meat is common in Greek cuisine, the flavor combination makes afelia a truly distinctive culinary experience.

The dish is usually served with potatoes or bulgur or rice. Many versions of the recipe exist, so the following is just one option to try.

Afelia (Red Wine Marinated Pork with Coriander Seeds)

2 pounds pork shoulder, cut into cubes

2 cups dry red wine, preferably Greek or Cypriot

2 bay …