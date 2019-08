Sunny weather with strong winds is forecast in Greece on Sunday, with windspeeds reaching up to 7 Beaufort.

Temperatures will range from 18C to 36C in the north, 22C to 37C in the west, 21C to 36C in the east and between 23C and 36C on the islands of the Aegean.

Sunny in Attica, with high winds and temperatures ranging from 26-35C. Same in Thessaloniki, with light breezes and temperatures between 25C and 35C.