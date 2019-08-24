Ministerial Decisions for Hellinikon Project Due by Monday, Georgiadis Says

ATHENS – All the ministerial decisions needed for the Hellinikon investment project to get underway should be out by Monday, Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis said in an interview with the weekend edition of ‘Ta Nea’ released on Saturday.

“The Central Administration Council is meeting today, on Saturday, to approve all the Joint Ministerial Decisions. These concern the urban planning zone, the common spaces, the terms of construction for the casino and the management of the antiquities and monuments. Provided this last step is concluded smoothly, by Monday [the JMDs] will all be issued,” he said.

He also announced that an omnibus bill for simplifying licensing procedures for investments will be unveiled for public consultation on Monday.