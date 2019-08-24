ANA Investigation: Housing Shortages Have Pushed Up Rent Prices for Students

Finding accommodation will be a greater challenge for the new batch of students that are taking up places in universities and technological educational institutes in Greek towns and cities in the new academic year, according to the findings of an Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA) investigation.

A shortage of housing, partly as a result of properties being leased through Airbnb and other short-term rental platforms, has led to a dearth of properties in central locations and price hikes for rented accommodation further out.

According to property market experts, rents have increased by 20 pct in the last five years while in Attica rents have gone up by 10-15 pct in comparison with 2018, even in formerly cheap areas.

In Thessaloniki, student accommodation costs roughly 10 pct more than it did last year and private student housing can cost 500 euros per month, all inclusive.

Cities where rents remain affordable, according to the survey, include Patras, Larisa, Trikala, Karditsa, Ioannina, Komotini and Alexandroupolis.