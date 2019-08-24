PM Mitsotakis to Meet Chancellor Merkel Next Thursday, Berlin Announces

BERLIN (ANA/ F. Karaviti) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will have a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis next Thursday in Berlin, according to an announcement by German government spokesperson Steffen Seibert.

According to the announcement, made on Friday, the chancellor will receive Mitsotakis with military honours at noon local time and their meeting will be followed by a joint press conference at 13:15.

The talks will focus on bilateral relations, economic policy issues and European and international political affairs, Seibert said.