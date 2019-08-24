The V. Rev. Fr. Timothy G. Bakakos Appointed Chancellor of the Metropolis of Chicago

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL – His Eminence Metropolitan Nathanael on August 14 announced the appointment of the Very Reverend Father Timothy Bakakos as Chancellor of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago. He will begin in his new role on September 1.

“As the most senior priest in the Metropolis of Chicago, Fr. Timothy brings a wealth of experience, relationships, and insight to the role of Chancellor. I am most pleased by Fr. Timothy’s desire to serve the Metropolis given that he has embodied the essence of Christ-centered servant leadership throughout his ordained ministry, a blessing which will directly benefit our parishes, our clergy, and our faithful,” said His Eminence Metropolitan Nathanael.

As Chancellor, Fr. Bakakos will be responsible for nurturing the spiritual growth and overseeing administrative matters of the clergy of the 58 parishes and two monastic communities across the Metropolis’ six-state region. Beyond working closely with the clergy, Fr. Bakakos will also interact with lay leadership, maintain and grow the Metropolis’ ministries, and advance Metropolis’ policies and programs.

“I am honored to be chosen as Chancellor of the Metropolis of Chicago and am eager to help implement the vision of His Eminence Metropolitan Nathanael. The calling of the priesthood is in my blood, and though I will now serve the Metropolis in another capacity, I will remain an advocate for the clergy and work hard to foster a culture of openness and brotherhood,” said Fr. Bakakos.

During his nearly 40 years of priesthood, Fr. Bakakos served at St Elias the Prophet Church in Dubuque, IA; St. Sophia in Elgin, IL; St. Nicholas Church in Oak Lawn, IL; and (currently) the Assumption Church in Chicago, IL. He attended Hellenic College/Holy Cross School of Theology, Pierce College in the Athens suburb of Agia Paraskevι, and the University of Athens. In 1975, Fr. Bakakos received a B.S. from Hellenic College and an M.Div. from Holy Cross School of Theology in 1978. He was ordained into the Holy Diaconate in 1980 and, a few months later, ordained into the priesthood.

Among other responsibilities, Fr. Bakakos also served as a member of the Metropolis Council; currently serves as a member of the Metropolis of Chicago Spiritual Court, and is the Spiritual Advisor to the Metropolis’ “Bishop Iakovos Scholarship Fund.” Additionally, he served on the National Clergy Benefits Committee (ABC) of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese and was a Metropolis of Chicago Clergy representative to the Archdiocesan Presbyters Council (APC).

Fr. Bakakos, son of the late Demosthenes and late Antonia Bakakos, was born in Chicago in October of 1952, and is the second of four sons. He and his siblings were raised in the Assumption Church of Chicago, where he attended the Sunday Church School and Greek School programs, as well as serving as an altar boy, and was a member of the Cub Scout and Boy Scout programs of the Parish. Fr. Bakakos is a product of the Chicago Public School System, where he attended Lane Technical High School for three years before moving with his family to Park Ridge, finally completing high school at Maine Township High School South.

Tracing its roots back to 1923, the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago is the diocese of Greek Orthodox faithful in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, as well as northern Indiana and southeastern Missouri and consists of 58 parishes and two monastic communities. The Metropolis is one of nine regions in the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America and is presided over by His Eminence Metropolitan Nathanael. The general offices of the Metropolis are temporarily located in Elk Grove Village, Illinois.

