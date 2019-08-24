45 Fires in 24 Hours, the Fire Brigade Says

Forty-five forest fires broke out in Greece within the last 24 hours, the Fire Brigade said on Friday.

From 19.00 on Thursday to 19.00 on Friday, these fires involved 501 firefighters, 217 fire engines, 13 trekking units, 7 helicopters and 9 aircraft. They were assisted as necessary by water trucks and heavy machinery from the regions, municipalities and the Greek army.

Most of the fires were put out at an early stage. The local Fire Brigade investigators and the Directorate of Crimes of Arson are investigating the causes.