Parthenon Metope in the Louvre on Show in Greece in 2021

ATHENS – France will lend Greece the metope from the south side of the Parthenon housed in the Louvre, according to a proposal by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to French President Emmanuel Macron, during the former’s official visit to Paris on Thursday.

The loan will be France’s unique contribution to events scheduled for the 200th anniversary of the Greek War of Independence (1821).

The two leaders also decided on a loan to Greece in 2021 with exhibits from the Louvre and other French museums. The objects will be shown at the Acropolis Museum and at the Byzantine & Christian Museum. At the same time, there will be an exhibit in the Louvre of bronze artifacts from Greece.