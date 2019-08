ATHENS – The anarchist collective ‘Rouvikonas’ attacked a restaurant belonging to a well-known celebrity chef on Vassilis Georgiou in the Athens suburb of Halandri some time between Thursday night and Friday morning.

According to police, members of Rouvikonas broke the main entrance door and threw paint before departing.

The police have not detained any persons at this time and Rouvikonas has posted an announcement about the attack on an anti-establishment website.