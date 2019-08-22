Ministry of Culture Lifts the Final Obstacles to the Hellinikon Project’s Go-Ahead

ATHENS – The Central Council of Contemporary Monuments on Thursday gave the go-ahead to the Hellinikon project, joining the Central Archaeological Council in a similar decision on Wednesday about earlier antiquities in the area.

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said the two council decisions, both taken unanimously, will be included in an act on Friday that will resolve the outstanding issues on the project of the former airport land.

“The presence and protection of cultural goods, both ancient and contemporary, found within the area of Hellinikon, contribute significant added value to this emblematic investment,” she said. “At the same time, through the investment program, funds are being guaranteed for the conservation, show and promotion of this wealth of monuments which is turned over to the public,” she added.

“The Ministry of CUlture guarantees the protection of Greek cultural heritage and also supports its developmental role to the benefit of the country and its people,” she noted.

The two councils are affiliated witht he ministry as consulting bodies.