Avgenakis: VAT Reduction to Be Introduced on Sports Contracts and Venue Tickets

ATHENS – Deputy Sports Minister Lefteris Avgenakis on Thursday announced the reduction of VAT on athletes’ contracts and on tickets for the public.

Avgenakis announced the new measures at a meeting with officials from the field of football adding that he will table it in parliament next week.

“Tax on contacts will be reduced, as will the tax on tickets,” Avgenakis said. “I can tell you, with reservations, that it will be reduced to the lowest VAT level because I expect the approval from the General Accounting Office. But it will certainly not remain at 24 pct, which was very high and did not follow the spirit of other sports and cultural activities. This means that you will see more liquidity in your coffers and there will be more incentives for donations and sponsorships to the sports clubs and associations,” Avgenakis said.