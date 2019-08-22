Greek Stocks End Higher

ATHENS – Greek stocks ended higher in the Athens Stock Exchange on Thursday. The general index rose 1.50 pct to end at 845.22 points. The Large Cap index ended 1.32 pct higher and the Mid Cap index rose 2.04 pct. Turnover was 44.792 million euros in volume of 18,877,841 shares.

ADMIE (8.87 pct), PPC (5.15 pct) and Alpha Bank (4.46 pct) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while OPAP (0.63 pct) and Sarantis (0.50 pct) suffered losses.

Among market sectors, Banks (3.67 pct) and Utilities (3.62 pct) scored big gains, while Travel (0.25 pct) was the only one to register losses, albeit slight ones.

Eurobank and Attica Bank were the most heavily traded securities of the day. Broadly, advancers led decliners by 80 to 28, with another 22 issues unchanged.

Interwood (29.75 pct) and Pairis (18.99 pct) were top gainers, while Lanakam (8.70 pct) and Forthnet (5.71 pct) were top losers.