France, Greece to Push for EU Solidarity on Migrant Crisis (Video & Photos)

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis agreed to push for more solidarity in the European Union over the migrant crisis.

Mitsotakis, who took office on July, met with Macron in Paris on Thursday. He said the migrant crisis must not weigh only on the countries that are on the front line like Greece, Italy and Spain.

Macron implicitly criticized Italy’s hard-line interior minister, Matteo Salvini, who recently refused to allow migrants onboard a rescue ship to disembark.

Macron said “unacceptable decisions have been taken, again” and stressed that countries “must find a European solution.”

Με χαρά βρίσκομαι στη Γαλλία, σε ένα από τα πρώτα ταξίδια μου ως πρωθυπουργός. Είναι μια χώρα ισχυρή, σημαντική. Και σταθερή φίλη της Ελλάδας! Κοινές δηλώσεις με τον Πρόεδρο της Γαλλικής Δημοκρατίας Emmanuel Macron.

“I know you became prime minister only a few weeks ago, but that the relationship of our countries is very important to you,” French President Emmanuel Macron said in statements welcoming Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to the Elysee Palace in Paris on Thursday.

“When Greece was in crisis, France’s support was important. This does not take away the great courage shown by the Greek people and their decision to remain in the eurozone,” Macron added.

The French president spoke of “a long friendship based on culture” and emphasized that France believes in a unified front at EU level to face joint challenges. The new strategic agenda for Europe will be discussed as soon as the new European Commission convenes, he said, noting that its priorities should be growth, fighting unemployment, and a common eurozone budget.

France wants to strengthen defense, he said, adding that “I want to express our solidarity in terms of Turkey’s activities in Cyprus’ EEZ” and he called for more collaboration on this issue. He also raised the issue of climate change, referring to fires in Greece this summer, and said “the issue of the climate will be at the forefront” in Europe.

He reiterated his pleasure at Mitsotakis’ visit to Paris, saying that “my friendship towards your country and the Greece people, a friendship that is important for Europe and for everyone’s future.”

On his part, Mitsotakis extended an invitation to French business owners to join Greece’s development push. He said that in a new European landscape Europe should protect its citizens, and reiterated President Macron’s request that a permanent civil protection mechanism be set up in the EU.

“France is a stable friend of Greece,” he said, and “Greece claims its stake in Europe, which remains our natural home,” the Greek PM said following welcoming statements by Macron.

The delegations of two countries are meeting for talks, while the two leaders are holding their own meeting at the Elysee Palace. Mitsotakis is accompanied to Paris by his wife, Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis.