The second race of the Aegean Regatta 2019 that is held for 19th consecutive year was completed. The 55 sailing boats arrived at the port of the island of Psara.

The island of Psara was included for the first time in the Aegean Regatta’s sailing route.

The results of the race Plomari-Psara were:

1. Baximus (Greece) with skipper Thanassis Baxevanis

2. ST.ANNA (Russia) with skipper Vlas Kadetov