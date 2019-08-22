Athens Newspaper Headlines

ATHENS – The Thursday edition of Athens’ dailies at a glance:
AVGHI: Premeditated crime in the Amazon
DIMOKRATIA: Alexis (Tsipras) you destroyed us. Turmoil in SYRIZA
EFIMERIDA TON SYNTAKTON: They gave everything with…asterisks (refers to Helliniko investment).
ELEFTHEROS TYPOS: PPC’s rescue plan
ESTIA: Beijing opens bank in Athens
KATHIMERINI: Restart for Helliniko and Cosco
NAFTEMPORIKI: Central Archaeological Council gives green light to Helliniko (investment)
RIZOSPASTIS: No participation in USA-NATO’s war plans against Iran
TA NEA: 500 mln euro less taxes. The first relief measures for 2020 sealed