Olympiacos Batters Krasnodar 4-0 in Champions League Playoff 1st Leg

PIRAEUS — Olympiacos took a massive step toward returning to the Champions League group stage with a convincing win in the first leg of the playoff – round game on Wednesday.

Olympiacos scored three late goals to beat Russian debutant Krasnodar 4-0.

Olympiakos’ players celebrate the second goal of their team during the Champions League qualifying playoff first leg soccer match between Olympiakos and Krasnodar at Georgios Karaiskakis stadium in Piraeus port, near Athens, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)Olympiacos played the first of its 18 Champions League campaigns more than a decade before Krasnodar was founded in 2008.

The Greek runner-up took the lead in the 30th through Spanish forward Miguel Ángel Guerrero. A flurry of goals from the 78th minute by Lazar Randelovic, twice, and Daniel Podence gave Krasnodar a daunting task in the second leg next Tuesday.