US House Appropriations Committee Chair Nita Lowey Meets FM Nikos Dendias

ATHENS – Visiting US House of Representatives Appropriations Committee chair Nita Lowey met with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Wednesday.

US Representative Lowey had met earlier with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at Maximos Mansion.

In a post on Twitter, Dendias said that the visit “confirms once again (…) the joint point of view on issues related to the southeast Mediterranean, progress in the Greece-US Strategic Dialog, and supporting Greece in its role as a pillar of stability in the area.”

US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt also attended their meeting.