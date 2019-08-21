Applications Now Available for FAITH Executive Education Program

here. The deadline to apply is September 20. ustomized lectures by leading experts in related disciplines of faith-based and non-profit organizations covering topics such as: strategic planning and management, financial planning for non-profits, leadership, communication strategies, Orthodox ethics, religious literacy and Orthodoxy in American and global contexts. Applications can be downloaded. The deadline to apply is September 20. NEW YORK – FAITH: An Endowment for Orthodoxy and Hellenism, the organization that promotes an understanding of the Greek Orthodox faith, Hellenism, and excellence through a series of high quality, innovative educational programs and cultural initiatives, has just announced that its application for its latest program, the “Executive Education Program in Strategic Leadership and Transformative Action,” is now live. The pilot program will launch in the Metropolis of Chicago and is scheduled for January 2020. The program’s curriculum, which was developed by Professor Elizabeth Prodromou, will include c

Below please find the full text of FAITH’s press release:

August 19, 2019 FAITH: An Endowment for Orthodoxy and Hellenism (FAITH), in partnership with The Fletcher School at Tufts University, is pleased to announce a new leadership training program, the “Executive Education Program in Strategic Leadership and Transformative Action” (SLTA) for members of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese at The Fletcher School at Tufts University. The STLA is an intensive executive leadership training program designed to give clergy and laity a foundational set of technical, intellectual, and spiritual tools and ideas for strategic management and leadership that can produce transformative action in the Church and community. The pilot program will launch in the Metropolis of Chicago and is scheduled for January 2020.

Funded by FAITH, the program is the first of its kind for the Greek Orthodox community of America. The curriculum was developed by Professor Elizabeth Prodromou and will include customized lectures by leading experts in related disciplines of faith-based and non-profit organizations covering topics such as: strategic planning and management, financial planning for non-profits, leadership, communication strategies, Orthodox ethics, religious literacy and Orthodoxy in American and global contexts. Dr. Prodromou and The Fletcher School have hosted similar type leadership training programs for other community and church/faith-based institutions.

The application can be downloaded from the FAITH website: Application deadline is September 20th. Participants will be selected from clergy and laity, for their desire and potential to learn and incorporate their new knowledge to further develop a strong, vital, and active Church built upon institutional sustainability and adaptability. Participants are expected to return to their parishes and communities where they will implement the organizing principles of this program; awareness, action and impact to build stronger communities within their Parish, Metropolises and the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese. thefaithendowment.org/SLTA. Application deadline is September 20th.

“I am very excited about the inauguration of the Executive Education Program in Strategic Leadership and Transformative Action here at The Fletcher School, where we can draw on a long tradition of educating leaders with impact around the world. I am grateful to the FAITH Endowment for supporting this innovative and original initiative, and for their commitment to community and religious leadership that understands the complexities of religion in today’s world. It will be exciting to work with the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago as the pilot class for this new program,” said Professor Elizabeth Prodromou.

“The Metropolis truly is grateful to FAITH to participate as the first program group for the opportunity to learn from the faculty in a world-class university setting like The Tufts’ Fletcher School,” said His Eminence Metropolitan Nathanael of Chicago. “It presents a unique setting for active engagement in workshops focused on teaching the best practices of non-profit management, collaboration, and accountability that will help empower our Metropolis and community. Leadership must be the unbroken thread through everything we do as a Church and community from both clergy and laity perspective.”

Since 2004, FAITH has supported and promoted excellence and leadership among young people within the Greek and Hellenic community through sponsoring college scholarship programs, St. John Chrysostom Awards, financial aid travel grants to Ionian Village, and various educational resources for the Greek language and culture programs at parishes. More information can be found at thefaithendowment.org.

