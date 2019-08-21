Franck Ribery Signs for Fiorentina on Free Transfer (Video)

FLORENCE, Italy — Franck Ribery joined Italian club Fiorentina on Wednesday, another big signing for a team under new American ownership.
Fiorentina did not announce the length of Ribery’s contract but Italian media reported that the 36-year-old Frenchman signed a two-year deal.
Ribery was a free agent after 12 seasons with Bayern Munich, which included a Champions League title in 2013.
Fiorentina earlier posted footage on its website of Ribery landing in Florence on a private jet to complete his signing.
L'arrivo di Franck Ribéry a Firenze#WelcomeLegend
Posted by ACF Fiorentina on Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Kevin-Prince Boateng, who also joined Fiorentina in the offseason, posted a photo on Twitter of him and Ribery in the club colors.
Ribery will be presented at a news conference on Thursday. The Stadio Artemio Franchi will be open to fans “to give everyone the chance to welcome the new viola player.”
🙌 Franck Ribéry È NOSTRO!📰➡️ https://bit.ly/2ZjEUiE💜 #WelcomeLegend#ForzaViola #QuestaÈFirenze ⚜️
Posted by ACF Fiorentina on Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Fiorentina was bought by cable television businessman Rocco Commisso in June after finishing 16th in Serie A last season, narrowly avoiding relegation.
Commisso, who also owns the New York Cosmos, reportedly paid about 160 million euros ($181 million).
Fiorentina won the last of its two Italian titles 50 years ago. Its most recent trophy was the Italian Cup 18 years ago.