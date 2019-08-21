PM Mitsotakis Receives Head of House Appropriations Committe Nita Lowey

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Wednesday with chair of the US House of Representatives Appropriations Committee Nita Lowey at the Maximos Mansion.

US ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt and Deputy Foreign Minister responsible for Greeks Abroad Antonis Diamataris were present at the meeting.

According a statement by the government, during the meeting discussion focused on the prospect of enhancing US-Greece’s collaboration in defence, economy and politics. The same sources said that Mitsotakis and Lowey referred to the extension of the defence agreement between the two countries, along with Mitsotakis’ upcoming visit to the US as well as US State Secretary Mike Pompeo’s visit to Greece.

Mitsotakis said that he is looking forward to the close cooperation among Greece, the US government and the US Congress on the promotion of matters of mutual interest. He said that Greece as a NATO and EU member has a stable political system and an open economy and constitutes a reliable US ally in the region.

On her part, Lowey conveyed US Congress’ esteem of Greece as pillar of stability in the southeastern Mediterranean, and underlined the prospect of further deepening the cooperation between the two countries.