Cyprus Happy for Futile US Support for Energy Drilling

It hasn’t helped, but Cyprus’ government nonetheless welcomed continuing US backing for its right to license foreign companies to drill for oil and gas in the island’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) – where Turkey has sent ships to do the same.
Government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said Cyprus was happy that the US state Department keeps sending out statements of support even though it hasn’t kept Turkey from sending ships into the EEZ, also ignoring soft European Union sanctions.
The US said Turkey’s Yavuz drillship should cease its activities off Cyprus’ northeastern coast and leave the EEZ but was ignored again, as it has been repeatedly with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan defying the international community and getting away with it so far.
Prodromou told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that the comments by a US State Department spokesperson backed Cyprus’ position. The State Department spokesperson had told the CNA that “only the Republic of Cyprus, acting through its government, can consent to activities such as drilling within its territorial sea.”
“The US is concerned about the activities of the drillship Yavuz, which is operating within the territorial sea of the Republic of Cyprus,” the spokesperson added in usual diplomatic language that accomplished nothing.
Last week, Syrian armed forces bombed a Turkish convoy of trucks carrying arms and ammunition to Turkish and U.S supported terrorist rebels sunni Muslim jihadist in Idlib,,now under attack by the Syrian government to liberate the last major stronghole of terrorist who have killed hundreds of thousand of Syrians , including Orthodox Christians to remove the leader of Syria, and take over the country !
Turkey and U.S ..illegally and in breaking international laws have invaded and occupied 30 % of Syria, just like Northern Cyprus! Failing to overthrow the government of Syria, ..they have implemented plan B. which is to annex the lands of Syria , like Northern Cyprus.which include oil fields of Syria, and run them with local puppets like Mistotakis and Anastasiades in Cyprus and Greece!
Where is Anastasiades support for Syria…and for doing what the coward and traitors of Cyprus did not do for the people of Northern Cypru.fighst the Turkish hordes
Where is Anastasiades helping Syria by speaking up an condemning Turkey with the help of the fascist lunatics of America,the ethnic and religious cleansing of parts of Syria of Orthodox Chirstians again..and replace them with Islamic religious fanatics!
Of we will never hear about this by the enablers…TNH and the government of Cyprus!
Mistotakis has just exposed what and who he represent, and Anastadiades also has..which make them simply Mob Bosses of the Mafia Godfathers of Trump and Netanyahue!