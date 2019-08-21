Greece Tracking Sanctioned Iranian Oil Tanker, US Watching

With the United States warning that any country that lets an Iranian tanker carrying oil believed headed for Syria go to port would also face sanctions, the vessel was reported still heading for Greece, and the city of Kalamata.

Greece’s Foreign Ministry is “monitoring closely” the ship’s passage but said there had not been a formal request to land at Kalamata, which could see Greece face reprisals from the US if the ship docks there.

The ministry said it’s “in contact, through diplomatic channels, with the US,” according to diplomatic sources cited by state-run news agency ANA-MPA but no explanation why the US doesn’t send ships from its base on Souda Bay to intercept the ship.

“We have made clear that anyone who touches it, anyone who supports it, anyone who allows a ship to dock is at risk of receiving sanctions from the United States,” Pompeo told reporters at the United Nations, said Reuters.

“If that ship again heads to Syria, we will take every action we can consistent with those sanctions to prevent that,” without specifying if that includes naval action and without explaining why that hasn’t happened as the Iranian ship is on the high seas.

He said that if the tanker’s oil was sold, the revenue would be used by elite units of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. “We want to deny them the resources to continue their horrific terror campaign,” Pompeo said. The tanker is carrying about 2 million barrels of oil.

“The vessel is cruising at low speed and there is still no formal announcement that it will arrive at Kalamata. The Merchant Marine Ministry is monitoring the matter along with Greece’s Foreign Ministry,” a Greek Shipping Ministry spokesman said. It’s due Aug. 25.

The Iranian tanker Grace 1, renamed the Adrian Darya 1, was seized by British Royal Marines near Gibraltar in July 4 on suspicion of carrying oil to Syria in violation of European Union sanctions but let go because Iran seized a British ship.

A State Department official said the US has conveyed its “strong position” to the Greek government about the tanker, adding that any efforts to assist Adrian Darya could be considered as providing material support to a US-designated foreign terrorist organization, which has immigration and potential criminal consequences, said Kathimerini.

Earlier, using diplomatic language with soft words but a hard intent, the United States told Greece it has a “strong position” about the tanker heading for Kalamata. If allowed to dock there it could put the new New Democracy government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a tight spot with the US.

It poses a dilemma for Greece as the US is a key ally with Turkey ramping up provocations in the East Mediterranean and Aegean, coming after a US-Greece Strategic Dialogue in Washington lauded by both sides as making relations better than ever.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the tanker would be heading to Greece or whether the destination could change and there was no immediate word from the new Mitsotakis government on whether it would be allowed to dock or be seized by the US.