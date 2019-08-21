Mitsotakis Readies for Paris, Meeting French President

ATHENS – Only six weeks into his administration, Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis is leaving behind domestic affairs for a while to head for Paris and a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss plans for Greece’s rebound from a 9 ½-year economic crisis.

Greek and French officials were talking to set the table for the discussion between the leaders with Kathimerini reporting Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotaki will be received at the Elysee Palace by Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron.

This will be followed by a private meeting between Mitsotakis and Macron before they are joined by delegations of both governments with the Greek team including government spokesman Stelios Petsas, Mitsotakis’ National Security Adviser Alexandros Diakopoulos, the Director of the Premier’s diplomatic office, Alexandra Papadopoulou, and his adviser Dimitris Mitropoulos.

With the September keynote speech at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) on the horizon, Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Mitsotakis is heading to France and Germany to promote his plans for economic growth to help accelerate a recovery from a more than 9 ½-year-long economic crisis.

After meeting Macron, on Aug. 29 he’s due in Berlin to see German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who had insisted on harsh austerity measures for Greece with her country putting up the bulk of 326 billion euros ($362.03 billion) in three international bailouts as a lifeline.

While Mitsotakis’ and Merkel’s party both belong to the center-right European People’s Party (EPP,) she has already indicated there will be no undue break given him as he seeks to reset the 3.5 percent of primary surplus of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) requirement.

Mitsotakis initially wants to show he’s doing something to kick start projects stymied by the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA that held back the 8-billion euro ($8.88 billion) development of the abandoned Hellenikon International Airport and plans by the Chinese company COSCO to renovate the port of Piraeus, including a new mall.

He also said he will cut taxes, including bringing down the corporate rate from 29 percent set by SYRIZA to 20 percent over two years as another way of attracting foreign investors fought off by hard-core elements in the Leftists.