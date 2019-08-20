Search Launched Near Greek Island after Helicopter Crash

ATHENS, Greece — The bodies of two Russian nationals were recovered from a helicopter that crashed into the sea channel between Poros island and the mainland of Galatas on Tuesday.

Divers who recovered the bodies are looking for a third person, a Greek, which early reports said was also on board.

Witnesses said that the private helicopter appeared to make a full turn before crashing.

At the time of the crash, the power was cut on Poros, leading to the conclusion that the helicopter may have hit electricity wires before plunging into the channel.

The defense ministry sent a Super Puma that took off at 15.43 for the site, while Port Authority and private vessels rushed to the area. Photographs show two of the helicopter’s blades sticking out of the water.

According to separate information, the helicopter had submitted a flight plan for the Athens International Airport “Eleftherios Venizelos” from Galatas.

Meanwhile, the Civil Protection General Secretariat has requested the electricity network operator (DEDDIE) and the army to supply generators to the island until repairs are made to the network.