Greek-American Hoopster Tyler Dorsey Will Play for Maccabi (Video)

A former college star at Oregon and occasional player on the Greek national basketball team, Tyler Dorsey is going to play for perennial power Maccabi in Israel, joining a club that plays among the elite in the European league.

A 6-5 shooting guard, he had a cup of coffee in the NBA for two seasons, starting 11 games for the Memphis Grizzlies and in 106 games in the league he averaged 6.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per game before deciding to move on.

מכבי החתימה את הגארד טיילר דורסי >> http://bit.ly/Dorsey-2020#יחדכלהדרך Posted by Maccabi Tel Aviv Basketball on Saturday, August 17, 2019

After graduating from Maranatha High School in Pasadena, California, he played college basketball for the Oregon Ducks where he was nicknamed “Mr. March” for his clutch play during the NCAA tournament.

For all that talent, he couldn’t make the final squad for the Greek team that will play in the FIBA world tournament in China beginning Aug. 31 but will face some of his old teammates in European league play where many Greek players are on the rosters of teams from other countries, including Turkey.

He acquired dual U.S.-Greek citizenship because his mother was born to a Greek father and an Israeli mother, under the surname Konstantinidou.

Tyler Dorsey HIGHLIGHTS צפו בביצועיו של טיילר דורסי. לפרטים נוספים >> http://bit.ly/Dorsey-2020#יחדכלהדרך Posted by Maccabi Tel Aviv Basketball on Saturday, August 17, 2019