Enthronement Luncheon Proceeds $260,000 to Benefit St. Nicholas

NEW YORK – The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America reports that a donation of $260,000 is being made to the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine from the proceeds of the Enthronement Luncheon for His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros.

“I was immensely moved by the number of faithful who traveled from near and far to participate in my Enthronement. I wish to thank all the generous parishes, organizations and faithful who contributed to the Enthronement Luncheon and whose presence made the day extraordinary. From the start I asked that the net proceeds of the Luncheon be restricted for the construction of St. Nicholas Church and National Shine and I am so pleased with this significant donation.”

The funds represent the net proceeds from the Luncheon, which was underwritten by many generous faithful including parishes, organizations and individuals and was attended by more than 1,700 individuals. The donation will contribute to the fundraising activities to provide for the resumption of the construction.

A full financial report on the Enthronement and related events, including the Luncheon, will be included as part of the second quarter financial statements of the Archdiocese and will be posted on the Archdiocese website as soon as they are completed.