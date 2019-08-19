Greek Stocks Soar on Monday

ATHENS – Greek stocks soared in the Athens Stock Exchange on Monday, recovering a large part of the 6.46 ct losses recorded in the past five sessions, buoyed by the positive climate in European markets and by expectations of monetary policy easing and a rise in expenditures of economy powerhouses like Germany and China.

The general index rose 4.58 pct to end at 828.30 points. The Large Cap index ended 4.29 pct higher and the Mid Cap index rose 5.15 pct. Turnover was 62.228 million euros in volume of 29,248,784 shares.

All blue chip stocks rose, with National Bank (9.92 pct), Viohalco (9.51 pct), Piraeus Bank (8.89 pct), Eurobank (8.69 pct), Alpha Bank (8.13 pct), Ellaktor (6.97 pct) and Sarantis (6.93 pct) scoring the biggest gains.

Among market sectors, Banks (8.79 pct) and Raw Materials (8.59 pct) scored big gains, while Health (0.14 pct) suffered marginal losses.

Eurobank and Alpha Bank were the most heavily traded securities of the day.

Broadly, advancers led decliners by 100 to 17, with another 15 issues unchanged. Interwood (20.69 pct) and Minerva (18.33 pct) were top gainers, while Akritas (9.09 pct) and Nakas (6.84 pct) were top losers.