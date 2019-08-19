Qatar’s Traditional Boat Al-Mubaraki Docks at the Old Port of Corfu

The 40-meter traditional wooden vessel from Qatar ‘Al Mubaraki’ docked late Sunday at the old port of Corfu.

The ship is conducting a tour to promote the FIFA 2022 World Cup that will be held in Qatar.

The vessel, a traditional wooden sailboat with a 16-member crew, will afterwards visit Albania, Croatia and finally Italy where it will be the final stop of its fourth-month journey that includes stops in a total of 11 ports among them the Greek ports of Thessaloniki, Piraeus and Mykonos.

“This trip is held to promote our country and its culture and of course the FIFA World Cup that will take place in Qatar in 2022″ said to Athens-Macedonian News Agency the Ambassador of Qatar to Greece Abdulaziz Ali Al Naama.

According to ANA sources the former emir of Qatar Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani is on Corfu from Sunday afternoon. The former emir is visits Corfu almost every year.

Referring to the World Cup, the Qatari ambassador said to ANA that it is a unique football event. We have planned to be a unique event that has never happened before in the world. We hope to see you in our country in 2022”.

The ship will remain at the port of Corfu until Tuesday when it will depart for Albania and will be open to visitors.