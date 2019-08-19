Greece’s New Finance Chief Says Tax Cuts Top Reforms List

ATHENS – Hoping to lure more investors and also meet fiscal targets set by the country’s European creditors, Greece’s new New Democracy government is forging ahead with plans to cut taxes, especially for businesses, and promise yet another tax system overhaul.

New Finance Minister Christos Staikouras told The Financial Times that tax reforms are his “key priority,” to accelerate a slow recovery from a 9-½-year-long economic crisis a year after the end of 326 billion euros ($362.03 billion) in three bailouts.

He said the government is planning “a comprehensive tax reform that will have a four-year horizon and will accelerate growth,” that will focus also on cutting income taxes and the Value Added Tax (VAT,) providing tax incentives for investors and ending the hated ENFIA property tax surcharge demanded by the country’s lenders.

“The fundamental objective is to achieve sustainable high growth rates so as to gradually restore the country’s lost wealth,” Staikouras said in his first interview with a foreign media outlet since he took office after last month’s election.

New Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis, said he would promote projects that were blocked by SYRIZA whose hard-core elements don’t want foreign companies in Greece, including the 8-billion euro ($8.88 billion) development of the abandoned Hellenikon International Airport and plans by the Chinese company COSCO to renovate the port of Piraeus, including a new mall.

“We are taking ownership of the reform agenda . . . we will implement structural reforms in a front-loaded manner,” said Staikouras, without providing any details.

“We’ve agreed (with the European Union) to accelerate privatizations because we believe they can contribute to sustainable growth rates when . . . they’re carried out under conditions of absolute transparency and also include a social return,” he added.

New Democracy has already pushed through the Parliament it controls cutting the ENFIA by an average 22 percent per household and giving debtors to the state up to 10 years to pay what they owe, which had been objected to by the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) that gave the SYRIZA government an 86-billion euro ($95.51 billion) third bailout in 2015.

A second tax bill due to pass in September will include a reduction in corporation tax from 29 per cent to 24 percent and is expected to be further cut next year to 20 percent in a bid to bring in more Foreign Direct Investment.

CUT, BABY, CUT!

Staikouras, a former deputy finance minister for a New Democracy government from 2012-14 under then-Premier Antonis Samaras, is credited with knowing how to pace the tax cuts to prevent any backsliding on the country’s commitment to attaining an annual primary budget surplus — before debt repayments — of 3.5 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP,) the financial news site said.

Despite the cuts already announced, “We estimate we will meet the 3.5 percent target in 2019, but it’s clear we have no more fiscal space (for additional cuts) this year,” he said.

He declined to estimate any growth goals but said the country would beat the official target of 2 percent this year while also cutting taxes and meeting fiscal targets set by the Troika and still help the country’s most vulnerable.

But that’s still not enough to drag Greece faster out of the crisis that saw GDP fall 25 percent and scores of thousands of businesses shut and investors reluctant to jump into a volatile political landscape.

Mitsotakis has argued that the high surplus requirement is strangling growth by squeezing consumption and discouraging public and private investment and is unattainable and unsustainable with the debt growing by the second despite the bailouts.

Greece has begun talks with the EU officials charged with monitoring the country’s post-bailout progress in the hopes that the primary surplus can be reduced from 3.5 percent of GDP to 2.5 per cent as early as next year.

In September Staikouras is expected to announce the full lifting of capital controls which were imposed by SYRIZA in the summer of 2015 and a plan to repay early about one-third of the €8.5 billion ($9.44 billion) in bailout debt that it owes to the Washington, D.C.-based International Monetary Fund (IMF) that took part in two first bailouts of 240 billion euros ($266.53 billion) that began in 2010.

The ending of capital controls, will send “a message of stability,” he said, to encourage exporters, with analysts figuring several billion euros of deposits that fled during the crisis would return, easing the liquidity crunch faced by Greek banks and boosting investor confidence, the site added.

“Our goal is the swift implementation of a coherent and realistic but outward-looking economic plan,” said Staikouras. “We have to move the economy to an upward virtuous spiral.”