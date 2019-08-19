EU’s Competition Agency, Greece Will Talk Bad Loans

ATHENS – A year after the end of 326 billion euros ($361.68 billion) in three international bailouts over nine years, Greece’s four major banks are struggling with bad loans, drawing the attention of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Competition.

The former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, breaking promises, let banks sell bad loans to vulture collectors and foreclose on primary residences and the new New Democracy administration hasn’t indicated whether the party will pay its own bad loans.

Greece’s plan involves creating an asset protection vehicle where 16 billion euros ($17.77 billion) worth of bad loans will be transferred and guaranteed by the state, said Kathimerini, but the EU is reportedly anxious that could allow unlawful aid to banks.

As the banks move to shed a mountain of bad loans, they are also planning to reduce their workforce by some 4,000.

With branches closing, causing lines up to two hours in others that remain open, the banks are getting rid of workers as fast as they can as the institutions to continue to downsize during a more than nine-year long economic and austerity crisis.

The bad loans – mortgages, credit cards, personal and business loans – make up some 40 percent of the portfolio of the country’s four biggest banks who are struggling despite having received a 50-billion euro ($56.16 billion) bailout from the 326 billion euros ($366.14 billion) Greece got from international creditors in three rescue packages.

With more people moving to online banking, despite the propensity of Greeks to prefer standing in line to pay bills and do their banking, banks are needing fewer staff or loan managers to handle customers who’ve moved to using their computers and phones.

The total assets of the four banks was some 225 billion euros ($252.7 billion) by the end of 2018 but are expected to fall by about 50 billion euros ($56.16 billion), the target of the expected bad loans reduction, the paper said earlier.

From 2008, two years before the crisis began and when the banks had 66,000 workers, thee are now some 39,380, a drop of more than 40 percent and with branches still open.

The number of branches shrank by over 51 percent in a decade, from 4,097 in 2008 to 1,979 in 2018 as they move away from brick-and-mortar locations to online, encouraging customers to do the same and to use online transactions instead of just only cash.