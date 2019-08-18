Athens Newspaper Headlines

ATHENS – The Sunday edition of Athens’ dailies at a glance:
AVGHI: Climate change and wildfires file
DOCUMENTO: Mitsotakis’ (Kyriakos, New Democracy leader) promises turned into to ashes
KATHIMERINI: Reforms in the ‘baggage’ for Paris and Berlin
KYRIAKATIKI DIMOKRATIA: Guide for the 120-installment debt settlement
TO VIMA: Towards new relation with USA
PROTO THEMA: Fire bombs a felony; severe penalties to arsonists
REAL NEWS: The changes in supplementary pensions
ETHNOS: Last chance for debts to Tax Bureau
NEA SELIDA: Key to primary surpluses