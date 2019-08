A 31 year old man and his 29-year old wife were arrested at the tolls of Malgara on Athens-Thessaloniki motorway when police found hidden in their car 5.5 kilos of heroin.

Police found and confiscated 11 packages containing 5 kilos and 581 grams of heroin, two mobile phones and cash deriving from drug dealing.

The suspects will be sent to the prosecutor.