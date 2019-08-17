Lighthouses Open to Public on August 18

Greek citizens and tourists will have the opportunity to visit the lighthouses across Greece and be briefed on their contribution in safe navigation and also on the development of the lighthouses network as part of the cultural heritage on Sunday 18 August in the context of the International Lighthouse Day.
Twenty eight lighthouses in Greece will be open to public from 10:00 to 20:00 on Sunday.
The lighthouses that will be open are:
Aghios Nikolaos on the island of Kea
Akrotiri on Santorini
Arkitsa in the region of Fthiotida
Moudariou on Kythira island
Vryssakiou in Lavrio
Fiskardo on Cephallonia island
Gourouniou on Skopelos
Drepano in the region of Achaia
Drepano in Chania, Crete
Kassandra at Chalkidiki
Katakolo in the region of Ilia
Skinariou on Zakynthos
Kranai in Gythio
Megalou Emvolou in Thessaloniki
Melagavi in Loutraki
Plaka on Limnos
Korakas on Paros
Kokkinopoulou on Psara
The lighthouse of Alexandroupolis
Lakka on Paxi island
Vassilina on Evia
Pappa on Ikaria
Spathiou on Serifos and
Doukatou on Lefkada