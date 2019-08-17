Lighthouses Open to Public on August 18

Greek citizens and tourists will have the opportunity to visit the lighthouses across Greece and be briefed on their contribution in safe navigation and also on the development of the lighthouses network as part of the cultural heritage on Sunday 18 August in the context of the International Lighthouse Day.

Twenty eight lighthouses in Greece will be open to public from 10:00 to 20:00 on Sunday.

The lighthouses that will be open are:

Aghios Nikolaos on the island of Kea

Akrotiri on Santorini

Arkitsa in the region of Fthiotida

Moudariou on Kythira island

Vryssakiou in Lavrio

Fiskardo on Cephallonia island

Gourouniou on Skopelos

Drepano in the region of Achaia

Drepano in Chania, Crete

Kassandra at Chalkidiki

Katakolo in the region of Ilia

Skinariou on Zakynthos

Kranai in Gythio

Megalou Emvolou in Thessaloniki

Melagavi in Loutraki

Plaka on Limnos

Korakas on Paros

Kokkinopoulou on Psara

The lighthouse of Alexandroupolis

Lakka on Paxi island

Vassilina on Evia

Pappa on Ikaria

Spathiou on Serifos and

Doukatou on Lefkada