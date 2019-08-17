Development Min Georgiadis and Greek-American Investor Angeliades Toured Afandou

RHODES – Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis accompanied by Greek-American investor Mercourios Angeliades and his associates visited on Friday the area of Afandou on Rhodes.

The minister posted on his twitter account: “Yesterday, with investor Mr. Angeliadis and his associates, that are preparing the huge investment at Afantou on Rhodes we toured the whole area. Over 160 hectares. In their master plan they include a golf court, three hotels, a unique marina, mountain promenade and more. It will be done!”