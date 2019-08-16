Investment Ministry Focusing on Accelerated Public-Private Partnerships

Public agencies must submit their Public Investment Program (PIP) assessments for 2019 expenditures and forecasts for the 2020-2023 period by September 4, Deputy Development & Investments Minister Giannis Tsakiris said on Friday, adding in a circular that the ministry’s priority is to accelerate all Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) for the new funding season.

The ministry will assess the data within the EU’s Medium-Term Budgetary Framework (MTBF) for 2020-2023 per program, to formulate the total budget per agency. The PIP’s purpose is to serve as a basic tool of development policy to strengthen the Greek economy, it said, adding that forecasts should focus on locking in sufficient funding to accelerate the implementation of projects and programs for the 2020-2023 period.

“The drafting and execution of the PIP agrees with the overall reform effort towards the prudent management of public finances and the modernization of the fiscal framework in general, focusing on intensifying the programming, simplifying the implementation processes and reliably monitoring the implementation of the investment policy funded by the Public Investment Program,” the circular noted.