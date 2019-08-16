Greeks Stocks End Lower on Friday

Greek stocks ended lower in the Athens Stock Exchange on Friday for the fifth session in a row, despite the upturn in European markets.

The general index fell 0.85 pct to end at 792.06 points, off the day’s highs of 801.81 points. The Large Cap index ended 0.78 pct lower and the Mid Cap index fell marginally to 0.05 pct. Turnover was 60.214 million euros in volume of 27,997,363 shares.

Aegean Airlines (2.38 pct), National Bank (1.58 pct) and Alpha Bank (0.83 pct) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while Fourlis (5.12 pct), Jumbo (4.10 pct) and Terna Energy (2.82 pct) suffered losses. Among market sectors, Health (0.72 pct) and Foods (0.12 pct) scored big gains, while Raw Materials (4.10 pct) and Personal Products (3.81 pct) suffered losses.

Eurobank and Alpha Bank were the most heavily traded securities of the day. Broadly, decliners led advancers by 69 to 38, with another 19 issues unchanged. Proodeftiki (19.74 pct) and Akritas (10.00 pct) were top gainers, while Karamolegos (14.57 pct) and Levenderis (11.54 pct) were top losers.