ATHENS – The Friday edition of Athens’ dailies at a glance:

DIMOKRATIA: The reductions on ENFIA (Real estate property tax)

EFIMERIDA TON SYNTAKTON: My expensive certificate

ELEFTHEROS TYPOS: Reduce your ENFIA with changes in your tax statement

ESTIA: That how we keep Greece standing

TA NEA: Agony over 15,000 real estate properties