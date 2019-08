An Albanian national, 32, was placed in custody by Corfu police after claiming he had consensual sex with a 14-year-old British national who was staying at a hotel in Dasia with her family.

The teenager told police the man, who was working at the same hotel, misled her and raped her.

The man was arrested on Thursday afternoon and will appear before an investigating magistrate on Monday, while according to police he was working at the hotel without proper documentation.